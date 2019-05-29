A teenager is to face trial accused of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl from a street in Leeds.

Michael Sehannie, of St Luke's Road, Beeston, will face a jury over the alleged offence on Old Run Road in Hunslet on 23 April.

The 18-year-old pleaded not guilty via video link and was remanded in custody at Leeds Crown Court.

Judge Tom Bayliss told Mr Sehannie he would face a two-day trial starting on 14 October.