Image caption The disruption is expected to last until at least 12:00 BST

Lines into Leeds station are blocked and services severely disrupted due to a "trespasser on the railway".

Network Rail said overhead electric wires had been switched off while police officers dealt with the situation.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said "all lines are currently blocked and trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised".

Disruption is expected to last until at least 12:00 BST.

Yorkshire Ambulance's Hazardous Area Response Team is also at the scene.

Image caption Travellers have been told to leave the station

Passengers are being turned away by staff unless their journeys are "absolutely necessary" and are being advised to leave the station.

Train operators Northern and London North Eastern (LNER) are using buses to replace some of the cancelled services.

LNER said eight buses would be operating between Leeds, York and Doncaster.

Impacting other stations

The knock-on effect of the on-going situation at Leeds is impacting other major railway stations across the country.

At Sheffield, passengers are being told to make alternative travel arrangements, with services to Nottingham, Plymouth and Newcastle all disrupted. Services in and out of York are also delayed.

One passenger stuck on a train near Ikley said he was unable to get to London on his pre-booked ticket and had "no money" to buy a replacement.

Leeds is the third busiest railway station in Great Britain outside London, according to Department for Transport figures.

More than 72,000 people use the station every day, with an average of 25,000 passengers during the morning peak period.

