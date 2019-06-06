Image copyright Rushbond Image caption Channel 4 expects to complete a move into the Majestic building in Leeds in 2020

A business leader has said he hopes Channel 4's move to Leeds will create job opportunities for people in the city.

The broadcaster will retain a base in London but is to move about 200 of its 800 staff to West Yorkshire.

Roger Marsh, chair of Leeds Enterprise Partnership (LEP), said: "We need to make sure it isn't just about relocation from London."

The broadcaster made the decision to move from London last year.

It followed a lengthy bid process that saw Leeds battle it out with Greater Manchester and Birmingham.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Mr Marsh told a meeting of the LEP board: "While the numbers for Channel 4 are relatively small, it's more about the effect that the move has.

"It could even bring people out of Salford Quays [the location of Media City UK] into Leeds.

"This is a game-changer. We need to make sure this really does work for everybody."

The LEP is a partnership between local authorities and businesses to determine local economic priorities.

Tom Riordan, Leeds City Council's chief executive, told the meeting: "We wouldn't have won without a regional bid, getting Bradford, York and all the sectors behind it."

The move was part of a plan to increase the amount Channel 4 spends on programmes outside London by £250m over the next five years.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.