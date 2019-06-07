Image copyright Hirst Wood Regeneration Group Image caption The military graves were vandalised at Hirst Wood in Shipley days before the D-Day anniversary commemorations

Vandals smashed military gravestones ahead of commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The gravestones at Hirst Wood burial ground in Shipley, West Yorkshire, were vandalised between Monday and Tuesday.

Lynda Gibson, who often walks through the wood, posted on social media that she had found the damaged graves.

She said finding the scene on the anniversary of D-Day was "doubly distressing".

West Yorkshire Police said the gravestones had been specially provided by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in remembrance of the anniversary.

Det Insp Amanda Middleton said: "Our investigation is ongoing into the vandalism of these gravestones.

"The gravestones were destroyed in what was a mindless act of destruction and I would urge anyone with any information to come forward and speak to the police.

"High visibility reassurance patrols have been stepped up in the area whilst officers continue with their inquiries."

'Totally destroyed'

Ms Gibson posted on Facebook: "A sad post from me this morning unfortunately.

"I regularly walk through the old Hirst Wood Burial Ground at Nab Wood.

"I found that several of the war grave memorial headstones have been vandalised and totally destroyed.

"As far as I could tell, it is just the military memorials that have been targeted and to find this on D-Day is doubly distressing. I despair, I really do."

The Hirst Wood Regeneration Group also posted on Facebook, saying: "It is mainly the Commonwealth War Grave Commission stones, including that of Arthur Sheard who was buried at the same time as his four-year-old daughter Hilda, who died two days after him.

"It is impossible to understand the callous thoughtlessness of those who did this. Do they boast to their friends and relations that they managed to smash gravestones?

"What possible satisfaction can they get from such a mindless act?"

A Commonwealth War Graves Commission spokesman said: "We're obviously incredibly disheartened by this. We have staff en-route to the site to work out our next steps."

