Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was stabbed to death on Cumberland Close

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was stabbed to death.

Police were called by paramedics who were treating the 23-year-old woman on Cumberland Close in Halifax at about 05:30 BST.

She was taken to hospital where she died from her injuries.

Det Supt Nicola Bryar said people "will be shocked by the nature of this incident". She has appealed for anyone with information to contact police.