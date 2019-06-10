Image caption Paige Gibson, 23, was found with stab wounds on Cumberland Close in Halifax

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in a youth court charged with the murder of a woman who was stabbed in Halifax.

Police were called by paramedics treating Paige Gibson on Cumberland Close at about 05:30 BST on Friday morning.

The 23-year-old was taken to hospital where she died from her injuries.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, was remanded at Bradford Youth Court to youth detention ahead of a crown court hearing on Tuesday.

