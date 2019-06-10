Image caption Robert and Susan Miller were sentenced at Bradford Crown Court for the offences at the care home

A couple who worked at a care home have been given suspended jail terms after stealing over £30,000 from a resident.

Robert Miller, 60, of Thornton Road, Bradford, worked at Heaton Grange Care Home as a cook and in other roles.

He diverted cash from an Alzheimer's Disease sufferer to fund his gambling.

Miller was given a two-year suspended sentence for theft and fraud and his wife, Susan, 60, the home's manager, a four-month suspended jail term for the theft of £3,000.

Bradford Crown Court was told Susan Miller, also of Thornton Road, had tried to cover up the theft by repaying £3,000.

The couple's marriage now had broken down, the court heard.

Robert Miller had led the victim's family, who live in Canada, to falsely believe he was involved in the management of the home in Heaton, Bradford.

When her concerned relatives started inquiring into the victim's financial affairs, Susan Miller tried to "put them off the scent" out of misplaced loyalty to her husband, Judge Colin Burn said.

Robert Miller, who had no previous convictions, admitted stealing over £30,000 from the complainant, and also pleaded guilty to fraud relating to his false claims to care home owner Deepak Patel that the care home fees were being paid by standing order.

Susan Miller admitted theft.

Her barrister Oliver Jarvis said she was "embarrassed, ashamed and deeply sorry" for her involvement.

Robert Miller's sentence was suspended for two years, and he was ordered to do the maximum 300 hours' unpaid community work.

He will now face further hearings under proceeds of crime legislation to get the money back.

Susan Miller's sentence was suspended for year.

