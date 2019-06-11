Image copyright GoFundMe Image caption A gofundme page has been set up to pay for Paige Gibson's funeral

A teenager accused of murdering a young mother has appeared in court.

Paige Gibson, 23, died in hospital after she was found stabbed in Cumberland Close, Halifax, on 7 June at about 05:30 BST.

A 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of her murder.

During a short hearing at Bradford Crown Court, he was remanded in youth custody by Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC until 10 July.

Read more Yorkshire stories

Friends have launched a fundraising page to give Ms Gibson "the best send-off ever" at her funeral.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk