Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Campbell and Siswick were convicted over the death of toddler Riley Siswick

A man and woman responsible for a three-year-old boy's "slow and painful death" have been jailed.

Kyle Campbell, 27, attacked Riley Siswick with such force that the child's bowel was ruptured.

Riley's mother, Kayleigh Siswick, 27, did not seek help despite her son being in "unremitting and significant pain", Leeds Crown Court heard.

Campbell was found guilty of murder and ordered to serve a life sentence with a minimum of 20 years in jail.

Siswick was given a seven-year term after jurors found her guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child.

Riley was found dead at his home in Huddersfield two days after Campbell attacked him in February 2016.

The court heard the assault came "either from a fist or by jumping or stamping on him or by striking him with an object".

More stories across Yorkshire

Robert Smith QC, prosecuting, told judge Mr Justice Turner the blow had injured Riley so severely his bowel was severed, spilling his stomach contents and causing peritonitis - a life-threatening infection.

Riley's severe pain "would have been obvious to the person who caused the injury or any adult who saw him after the injury was sustained", Mr Smith said.

Despite this, neither Campbell or Siswick raised the alarm.

Image copyright Google Image caption Riley Siswick was found dead in his bed on 6 February 2016

Sentencing, the judge said Campbell had committed "an appalling act of selfish cruelty which condemned Riley to a slow and painful death and deprived him of any residual chance he had of survival".

Campbell and Siswick, showed no emotion as they were sentenced on Thursday.

The verdicts:

Campbell, of Heys View, Huddersfield was found guilty of murder and of causing or allowing the death of a child.

He was also convicted of two counts of causing actual bodily harm.

Siswick, also of Heys View, was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk