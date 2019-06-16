Image caption More than 1,300 green bins were confiscated by Kirklees Council

A council has delayed the expansion of a controversial scheme which sees green recycling bins confiscated if they contain non-renewable waste.

Kirklees Council started the policy in April and has seized more than 1,300 bins in the south of the borough.

It has led to confrontations between staff and residents, including an incident where a warning sticker from a bin was stuck on a worker's head.

Plans to introduce the scheme in North Kirklees have now been delayed.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, other altercations between home owners and council refuse staff included a bin wagon being blockaded by locals who demanded refuse workers empty green bins that had been left behind on a previous collection.

The council has urged people not to abuse its staff.

The council is trying to increase the district's 27% recycling rate, which is currently well below the national average of 45%.

It spent £80,000 on employing 12 advisers to check the contents of residents' green bins. Yellow warning stickers were placed on bins containing non-recyclable items.

If residents ignored the warning their bin could be confiscated and returned after six months - but only if the resident applied for its return.

Image caption Green bins left unemptied are given a yellow sticker explaining why the decision was made

Labour councillor Naheed Mather said the authority was "taking stock".

The scheme was due to have been introduced in North Kirklees in May.

Last month Ms Mather said the crackdown had had "a tremendous amount of success" with the authority recycling 45-85 additional tonnes every week - up to 17 full bin lorries - in Huddersfield.

