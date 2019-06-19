Image caption Hymn, a 20ft (6m) high sculpture, has been unveiled on Briggate in Leeds city centre

Sculptures created by artist Damien Hirst have been installed in Leeds city centre ahead of a major exhibition.

Hirst grew up in Leeds, went to school in the city and studied at Leeds College of Art in the early 1980s.

Two of his works are being displayed in the city centre. Other works will go on show at the city's art gallery and the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield.

Yorkshire Sculpture International features work by 18 international artists from 13 countries.

Organisers have said it is the UK's largest sculpture festival and will feature major commissions and exhibitions in four major galleries - the Henry Moore Institute, Leeds Art Gallery, The Hepworth, Wakefield and Yorkshire Sculpture Park - and outdoors in Leeds and Wakefield.

Hirst said: "I'm so happy to have my work in and around Leeds."

He added the fact some works were appearing outside was a "double excitement" for him.

Image caption Anatomy of an Angel has been installed in the city's Victoria Quarter

Hirst sculptures on show

Hymn (1999-2005) on Briggate, Leeds

Anatomy of an Angel (2008) in Victoria Leeds

Black Sheep with Golden Horns (2009) at Leeds Art Gallery

Charity (2002-2003), Myth (2010), The Hat Makes the Man (2004-2007), and The Virgin Mother (2005-2006) -Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Sarah Brown, from Yorkshire Sculpture International, said Hirst was a "real testament" to the impact the city had had on artists.

It was at Leeds Art Gallery where he first saw works by Barbara Hepworth, Henry Moore and Francis Bacon, she said.

She added the festival, which is free, was a "unique partnership" between the galleries involved and runs from 22 June to 29 September.

