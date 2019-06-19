Image copyright Google Image caption Teaching staff at Bradford College are to strike over threats to jobs and pay

Teaching staff at a college are to strike for three consecutive days in a row over pay and threats to 131 jobs.

Employees at Bradford College will take the action in the first week of July, the University and College Union (UCU) said in a statement.

The union said the action at the college will be on consecutive days from 3 to 5 July.

Bradford College said it was disappointed by the union's planned strike action.

The union said: "The college wants to axe 131 jobs in a bid to save money, but UCU said that the loss of valuable expertise would result in fewer opportunities for local people.

"Staff have had only one 1% pay rise in the last 11 years and have seen their pay decline by 25% in real terms over that period."

Regional UCU official Julie Kelley said: "These ballot results must leave the college in no doubt about how angry staff are at plans to axe jobs and hold down pay.

"Staff should not be made to pay the price for previous failings and the college should be concentrating on providing a fresh start that is built around job security and fair pay."

In a statement Bradford College said: "We are disappointed that UCU members have voted to take more strike action.

"Whilst we acknowledge the right of staff to take industrial action it is disheartening that they are choosing to miss three days that have been set aside for important staff development opportunities which are designed to enhance their skills for the benefit of students.

"The college will remain open as usual throughout any industrial action."

