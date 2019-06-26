East Ardsley: 'Serious' crash closes A650 near motorway
- 26 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Drivers are being warned that a busy road near the M1 motorway is likely to be closed for several hours after a "serious" crash in south Leeds.
It happened at about 07:00 BST on the A650 between Westerton Road, East Ardsley, and Junction 41 of the M1.
Police closed the road in both directions, with motorists told to avoid the area if possible.
Diversions are in place, with bus services towards Leeds unable to serve East Ardsley and Thorpe.