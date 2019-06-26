Drivers are being warned that a busy road near the M1 motorway is likely to be closed for several hours after a "serious" crash in south Leeds.

It happened at about 07:00 BST on the A650 between Westerton Road, East Ardsley, and Junction 41 of the M1.

Police closed the road in both directions, with motorists told to avoid the area if possible.

Diversions are in place, with bus services towards Leeds unable to serve East Ardsley and Thorpe.

Read more Yorkshire stories