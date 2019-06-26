Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Gary Verity resigned from Welcome to Yorkshire after 10 years as chief executive

The man who was responsible for creating the Tour de Yorkshire has not given evidence to two independent investigations set up after he left his role earlier this year.

Sir Gary Verity resigned from his role as chief executive of Welcome To Yorkshire on health grounds in March.

Since his departure, he has faced allegations of bullying and inappropriately claiming expenses.

A spokesman for Sir Gary said he denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

In March, the tourism company Welcome To Yorkshire said that two independent investigations would look at how the company had been managed and how employees had claimed expenses.

Sir Gary Verity, who led the company for a decade and was credited for creating the UK's biggest cycling race the Tour de Yorkshire, was expected to take part in the investigation.

A Welcome To Yorkshire spokeswoman said Sir Gary had been invited to take part in both investigations and had "expressed an interest in participating".

"But he has stated that he is not in a position to do so at this time," she added.

It is thought that 50 former employees have given evidence to the investigations.

A forensic audit of Welcome To Yorkshire's expenses account is also looking at expenses claims made by the whole company, worth up to a value of £500,000.

The two separate investigations are being carried out by the legal firm Clarion and the accountancy company BDO and the results are expected to be published in July.

