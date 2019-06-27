Image copyright YappApp Image caption The crash happened on the A650 Bradford Road in East Ardsley, Leeds, near the junction with Woodhouse Lane

Two men died and two were critically injured in a crash in a village near Leeds.

The men were in a Volkswagen Golf which crashed on the A650 in East Ardsley at 06:45 BST on Wednesday.

The two deceased men, who were aged 26 and 34 and were rear seat passengers, were pronounced dead at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said on Thursday.

Three other men from the car were taken to hospital, two of which have "critical "injuries said the force.

The driver of a Mercedes car, a 59-year-old man, was treated for a fractured wrist. A Ford Focus was also in the crash.

The road was closed for more than seven hours.

Police had originally said five people had been injured in the crash.

Det Sgt Alison Webb said police would like to hear from any witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.