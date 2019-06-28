Image copyright MOD Image caption Sgt Peter Rayner was killed by a bomb while leading a patrol in Afghanistan in 2010

A street has been named after a soldier who was killed while serving in Afghanistan.

Sgt Peter Rayner from Bradford died in October 2010 in Helmand province after a patrol he was leading was hit by a bomb.

A street in a new housing development in the city will be called Skippys Close, using the nickname by which Sgt Rayner was known.

His widow Wendy Rayner said the gesture "meant a great deal" to his two sons.

"They can both go somewhere," she said.

"When they go to the grave, they can also nip down and see the street.

"Their dad's in actual history in our home town. So it's another really good thing for all the family and the boys."

Sgt Rayner was a career soldier who joined the 2nd Duke of Lancaster's Regiment in 1994.

He was leading a Javelin anti-tank missile unit when we was killed at the age of 34.

Paying tribute at the time of his death, his commanding officer Major Paul Tinge described him as "one of the best commanders that I have had the privilege to work with".

