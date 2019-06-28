Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Former soldier Kristian O'Hara was jailed for six years for the manslaughter of Mohammed Faisal outside a bar in Halifax

A former soldier who killed a father of two with a punch outside a bar has been jailed for six years.

Kristian O'Hara, 32, was found guilty of the manslaughter of Mohammed Faisal following a trial at Bradford Crown Court.

The court heard Mr Faisal, 32, who was from Birmingham, banged his head on the pavement after being assaulted outside McFly's in Halifax on 11 November 2017.

He died three weeks later in hospital from his injuries.

During the trial, the court heard O'Hara had drunk about 10 pints and had been involved in an earlier scuffle with Mr Faisal inside the bar.

'Sickening thud'

He claimed he had acted in self-defence, but Judge David Hatton said: "What he had in mind was demonstrated by the fact that before the assault O'Hara said 'if he doesn't move away it won't end well for him'."

"Witnesses described hearing a "sickening thud" as Mr Faisal's head hit the pavement after he was knocked unconscious by a punch.

The court also heard O'Hara, of Industrial Road, Sowerby Bridge, handed himself in after a police appeal and was subsequently charged with manslaughter after Mr Faisal's death on 4 December 2017.

Sentencing O'Hara, Judge Hatton said he accepted he had not intended to kill, or seriously harm, Mr Faisal.

However, he told him he left the scene "unconcerned save for himself", and had not displayed "an ounce of remorse or contrition" since.

West Yorkshire Police said Mr Faisal's death acted as "a sad reminder" of the potential consequences of a single punch.

In a victim impact statement Mr Faisal's widow Sirmeena Khan said O'Hara's selfish actions had shattered their world.

"How do you explain to a two-and-a-half-year-old and our 11-month-old son that Daddy will never come home again?" she said.

