Victims of East Ardsley A650 road crash named
Two men who died in a crash in a village in West Yorkshire have been named by police.
Matthew Wilson, 26 from Holbeck, Leeds and Ian Broadhurst, 34, from Morley were in a VW Golf that crashed on the A650 in East Ardsley, on Wednesday.
Three other people in the Golf were also injured - two men are critical and a 17-year-old youth is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
The Volkswagen was in collision with a Ford Focus and Mercedes C220.
The road was closed in both directions for more than seven hours.
Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.