Image copyright Google Image caption The crash took place on the A628 Castle Syke Hill, Pontefract, near the junction with Sandy Gate Lane

A woman has died and a man is in a critical condition after a head-on crash in West Yorkshire.

A Honda Civic and a Toyota Prius taxi crashed on the A628 Castle Syke Hill, Pontefract, at 21:30 BST on Friday.

The woman, 69, who was in the back of the taxi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Honda driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A 70-year-old man who was in the front passenger seat of the taxi is in a critical condition in hospital, with the 45-year-old male taxi driver also seriously injured.

A 16-year-old girl who was a passenger in the Honda was also seriously hurt.

West Yorkshire Police appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk