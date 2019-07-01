Image copyright Google Image caption Adel Primary School, on Tile Lane, Leeds, is rated "good" by Ofsted

A primary school has banned parents from using its car park due to repeated arguments and "foul language" used over parking spaces.

Adel Primary School in Leeds said it would limit access to the school grounds to staff and visitors after "numerous incidents".

Cars have also been driven at speed, with several "near misses" between vehicles and children.

The school said it would trial closing the car park from 1 July.

It plans to permanently close the car park for parents dropping off and collecting children from the start of September.

In a text to parents the school said: "There have also been unpleasant scenes with parents arguing over parking spaces, displaying intimidating behaviour and using foul language - all of which have been witnessed by children."

Headteacher Julie Cordingley told BBC Radio Leeds the move is "ultimately all about children's safety".

The school's website states its primary aim is to "provide a safe and caring environment" for all of its pupils.

