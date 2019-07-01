Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found dead when police arrived at the scene in the early hours of Monday

A man has been found lying dead in a residential street in Bradford.

Emergency services were called to Saffron Drive in Allerton at 04:25 BST.

West Yorkshire Police said the man was found dead at the scene, and inquiries are continuing to establish his identity and the circumstances surrounding his death.

The death is being treated as unexplained, and anyone with information should contact 101, police said.

