A woman and a two-year-old boy had anti-freeze thrown over them by a man in a supermarket car park.

The woman, 27, and toddler were attacked after a row between the woman and two men in a car in Lidl car park in Gipton, Leeds, on Saturday night.

West Yorkshire Police said one of the men got out of a black Toyota Yaris and threw liquid over the pair.

They were treated for skin irritation at the scene, and the child was checked over in hospital.

Police said: "Tests determined the substance was an anti-freeze which caused some irritation to the victims but will have no long-lasting effects."

One of the men is described as black, stocky, of medium height and in his mid-30s with a shaven head.

Lidl said in a statement: "We can confirm that our store team immediately contacted the authorities and provided support, following an incident that took place outside of our Gipton store on Saturday evening.

"Our thoughts are with those affected and we will continue to provide the police with any assistance they require."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or the men leaving the scene, just after 19:15 BST, is urged to contact police.

