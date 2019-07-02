Image caption Police closed Thorpe Lane in the Middleton area of Leeds to deal with the incident

A man has been struck down as he attempted to stop a stolen van during a robbery.

Eyewitnesses told the BBC the man had been trapped underneath the white Ford Transit in Leeds.

The vehicle came to a stop on the side of Thorpe Lane, in the Middleton area of the city, with a damaged Vauxhall Vectra pictured nearby.

West Yorkshire Police has been contacted for further information on the incident.