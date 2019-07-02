Middleton: Man struck by van during Leeds robbery
- 2 July 2019
A man has been struck down as he attempted to stop a stolen van during a robbery.
Eyewitnesses told the BBC the man had been trapped underneath the white Ford Transit in Leeds.
The vehicle came to a stop on the side of Thorpe Lane, in the Middleton area of the city, with a damaged Vauxhall Vectra pictured nearby.
West Yorkshire Police has been contacted for further information on the incident.