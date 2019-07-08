Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Mohammed Feazan Ayaz was found dead in the street in Bradford

A man has been charged with murdering a 20-year-old who was found dead in a street in Bradford.

Mohammed Feazan Ayaz was found in Saffron Drive in Allerton on 1 July.

Suleman Khan, 20, of Sandford Road, Bradford is due before magistrates in the city. Shaoib Shafiq, 19, of Gladstone Street, Bradford and a 16-year-old boy will also appear, charged with assisting an offender.

Two men aged 26 and 30 have also been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two women, 21 and 28, are in custody on suspicion of assisting an offender.

