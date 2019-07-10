Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Mohammed Feazan Ayaz was found dead in the street in Bradford

Two more men have been charged with murdering a 20-year-old who was found dead in a street.

Mohammed Feazan Ayaz was found in Saffron Drive, Bradford, on 1 July.

Farekh Ejaz, 30, of Tower Road, Shipley and Robert Wainwright, of no fixed address, are due to appear before Bradford Magistrates' Court.

Suleman Khan, 20, of Sandford Road, Bradford, has already been charged with murder and is due to appear at Bradford Crown Court later.

He will appear alongside Shaoib Shafiq, 19, of Gladstone Street, Bradford, who is charged with assisting a offender.

A 16-year-old boy has also been charged with assisting an offender.

West Yorkshire Police said two men, aged 27, had also been arrested on suspicion of murder along with a 47-year-old woman, also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three remain in custody.

Another two men, aged 23 and 24, who were arrested for assisting an offender, have been bailed.

The force said a 21-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender had been released without charge and a 28-year-old woman, also arrested for the same offence, had been released under investigation.

