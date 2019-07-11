Image copyright Google Image caption The former Vibe nightclub was built in 2002

Up to £4.6m could be spent to convert a former Bradford nightclub into a church.

The Diocese of Leeds has submitted plants to transform a building which formerly housed the Vibe club into a "focus point for faith in Bradford".

The Church of England is seeking to attract students and businesses who live and and work in the city centre to what will be called 'Fountains Church'.

The site in Glydegate Square was built in 2002 and is currently empty.

It is a short distance from the former Odeon cinema building, which is being converted into a live music venue.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the church application is only for the building's interior.

'Exciting journey'

The exterior, parts of which were designed to match the neighbouring Alhambra Theatre, will remain in place.

The application also includes a kiosk in the square that has been used as a cafe.

The Church of England said it was creating a new presence in the city centre, due to its "large resident student and business population".

Bishop of Bradford, the Right Revd Toby Howarth, said: "This is an important step in an exciting journey as we work with our city council and our communities to create a new focus point for faith in Bradford."

He said the new place of worship would known as Fountains Church due to its location overlooking the City Park fountains,

A decision on the application is expected in late August.

