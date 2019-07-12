Image copyright GoFundMe Image caption A fundraising page was set up to pay for Paige Gibson's funeral

A 16-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to murdering a young mother in Halifax.

Paige Gibson, 23, died in hospital after she was found stabbed in Cumberland Close at about 05:30 BST on 7 June.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared at Bradford Crown Court and was remanded in youth custody.

He is due at the same court for a pre-trial hearing on 9 August.

A trial date was set for 18 November.

