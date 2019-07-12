Image copyright Chris Heaton Image caption Flights into and out of the airport were halted for about 45 minutes

Flights at an airport were suspended after a drone was sighted nearby.

Police said they received a report of a drone flying near to the Old Ball roundabout in Horsforth, just south of Leeds Bradford Airport at 14:03 BST.

Flights into and out of the airport were halted for about 45 minutes.

In a statement, Leeds Bradford Airport said the drone was spotted by an aircraft preparing to land and "necessary safety procedures were immediately activated".

This resulted in the airport being closed and flights diverted to Manchester.

The airport confirmed it was liaising with West Yorkshire Police regarding the sighting.

