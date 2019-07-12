Sarah Henshaw death: Kileo Mbega jailed for murder
- 12 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been jailed for a minimum term of 15 years for murdering a woman in Leeds.
Sarah Henshaw, 40, was found dead at her flat in the Redcourt apartments building in Athlone Grove, Armley, on 11 February.
Kileo Mbega, 32, of Athlone Grove, admitted murder, when he appeared before Leeds Crown Court.
A fraud charge, which he denied, will remain on file.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.