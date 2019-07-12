Leeds & West Yorkshire

Sarah Henshaw death: Kileo Mbega jailed for murder

  • 12 July 2019
Sarah Henshaw Image copyright West Yorkshire Police
Image caption Sarah Henshaw was found dead at her flat in the Armley area of Leeds

A man has been jailed for a minimum term of 15 years for murdering a woman in Leeds.

Sarah Henshaw, 40, was found dead at her flat in the Redcourt apartments building in Athlone Grove, Armley, on 11 February.

Kileo Mbega, 32, of Athlone Grove, admitted murder, when he appeared before Leeds Crown Court.

A fraud charge, which he denied, will remain on file.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites