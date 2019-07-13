Image copyright Calderdale Council Image caption The hit BBC One show has increased interest in Anne Lister and her hometown

Clothes worn in Gentleman Jack, the hit TV series on the life and loves of Anne Lister, have gone on show in her home town of Halifax.

Bankfield Museum has a display of outfits and accessories from the show.

Lister was born in the West Yorkshire town in 1791 and is known for her coded diaries which told the story of her life and lesbian relationships.

The museum is close to Shibden Hall, where Lister lived and Gentleman Jack was filmed.

The on-loan costumes were worn by a range of the show's characters, including Lister, Ann Walker, maid Eugenie and the Queen of Denmark.

Included is the famous top hat worn by Suranne Jones in her portrayal of Lister, a businesswoman and traveller who was described as "the first modern lesbian".

Image copyright Calderdale Council Image caption Lister was a prolific diarist, writing about five million words

Image copyright Calderdale Council Image caption Gentleman Jack aired on BBC One and on HBO in America

Tom Pye, the costume designer, said: "I was lucky enough to know about the series well in advance, so I bought every book I could find on that period.

"I also really wanted to see as many pieces of original clothing as I could."

Image copyright Calderdale Museums Image caption Anne Lister lived at Shibden Hall between 1791 and 1840

The drama's impact has trebled visitors to Shibden Hall after it was watched by almost six million people each week.

Councillor Susan Press said: "The impact was immediate, with visitors travelling from as far as America to see the historic hall where Anne Lister lived."

A second series of the show has been confirmed.

The display is at Bankfield Museum until 26 October.

