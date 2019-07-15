Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Mohammed Nisar Khan (left) and Tony Grant were given life sentences in May

Two men jailed for life for the murder of a man in Bradford have lodged appeals against their convictions.

Mohammed Nisar Khan, 41, of Holme Lane, Tong - a notorious criminal known as "Meggy" - drove a car at 40-year-old Amriz Iqbal, who died from his injures.

Tony Grant, 39, of Queens Road, Bradford, was in the car with Khan and was also found guilty of murder.

Both have lodged appeals against their convictions and sentences, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed.

A third man, Salman Ismail, 31, was convicted of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and has lodged an appeal against his 17-year sentence.

More stories from around Yorkshire

The attack on 40-year-old Amriz Iqbal took place in October 2018 as he walked along Sandford Road in Bradford Moor with a friend.

He was hit by a Kia Sedona and taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His friend, Adnan Ahmed, was not badly hurt.

Image copyright West yorkshire police Image caption A car was driven at father-of-three Amriz Iqbal in October 2018

Khan, Grant and Ismail, of Hollin Road, Shipley, Bradford, were found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice for a plot to destroy crucial evidence.

The court heard they plotted to firebomb and rob a service station in Birkenshaw, in an attempt to destroy incriminating CCTV footage.

Khan was found guilty of murdering Mr Iqbal, attempting to murder Mr Ahmed and two charges of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Grant was also found guilty of the murder charge and the two conspiracy to pervert the course of justice offences.

At Bradford Crown Court on 1 May, Khan was sentenced to a minimum term of 26 years, and Grant to at least 17 years behind bars.

A spokeswoman for CPS Yorkshire and Humberside said: "We can confirm that all three defendants have lodged notices of appeal".

Ismail has lodged an appeal against his sentence and Khan and Grant against their convictions and sentences.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Salman Ismail is also appealing against his sentence for a lesser charge

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.