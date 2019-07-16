Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Shane Grimes was struck by the car at just before 23:00 BST on Saturday

A man arrested after a pedestrian was killed in a car crash has been released under investigation.

Shane Grimes, 30, from Bramley was struck in Stanningley Road at the junction with Armley Grange Drive on Saturday night.

The car, a Skoda Fabia, was travelling away from the city towards Stanningley Bypass.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, police said.

