Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Jamie Brown died from a single stab wound at a Halloween party in Halifax

The father of a teenager stabbed to death at a Halloween party has said he was left "angry" after being handed "a life sentence" by his son's killer.

Michael Thompson, 17, was jailed for life for murdering Jamie Brown in Ovenden, Halifax, on 27 October 2018.

Jamie's father, Robert Brown, said Thompson would have "a life to live" after serving a minimum of 17 years.

"I've got to live a life sentence because I'm not going to see my son ever again," said Mr Brown.

Image caption Robert Brown described how when he arrived at the crime scene he "couldn't hold or touch" his son Jamie, who died in hospital

Thompson was jailed on 12 July after he was convicted following a trial at Leeds Crown Court. He was ordered to serve the 17-year minimum term before he can be considered for parole.

"He can still have a family, get a job and have a career. My son's not going to get that ever.

"I'm never going to see a grandchild from Jamie, never going to see him get his first wage, have his first real steady relationship and he's [Thompson] took that away from me."

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption A judge lifted the restrictions on naming Michael Thompson, who must serve a minimum of 17 years before being eligible for parole

The 17-year-old, who would have celebrated his 18th birthday on 7 June, died from a single wound after being attacked on East Park Road, in what the prosecution described as a "nightmarish outbreak of serious violence" between rival gangs when a group from Huddersfield were refused entry to the party.

Recalling the moment he found out his son had been stabbed, Mr Brown said he had initially "thought it was a joke at first".

"I didn't get a chance to see him before he passed away, or say my goodbyes and say I loved him and that.

"I think that was the worst part about it. Not seeing him before he went. I just felt angry."

Image caption Mr Brown said there should be an increase in stop and search policing

Mr Brown called for tougher laws against knife crime and in particular, an increase in stop and search policing.

"Too many young people are getting killed... and it doesn't seem much is being done about [tackling knife crime]."

The Home Office has been approached for a comment.

