Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Eleven car-free days are to be planned by the council with communities in Leeds

Roads in Leeds will be closed to traffic for a day later this year to help the environment.

Streets in Otley, Headingley and Hunslet are to be closed on Sunday, 22 September as part of World Car-Free Day.

It will be the first of 11 such days planned by Leeds City Council.

It was announced as environmental campaigners Extinction Rebellion blocked a major route into the city on a third day of protest.

The campaigners are blocking Victoria Bridge, near Bridgewater Place.

The group says the UK must act immediately to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025.

The government announced in June it would commit to reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

Image caption The campaigners are blocking a bridge in Leeds

The council said about 60,000 people drive into Leeds every weekday morning, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.