Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Mohammed Feazan Ayaz was found dead in the street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 20-year-old whose naked body was found in a street.

Mohammed Feazan Ayaz was found in Saffron Drive in Bradford on 1 July.

A 25-year-old man is in custody, West Yorkshire Police said.

Six other men, Haamed Ejaz, 28, Farrekh Ejaz, 30, Robert Wainwright, 26, Suleman Khan, 20, Junaid Hussain, 27, and Raheel Khan, 27, have been charged with murder and two people have been charged with assisting an offender.

A 47-year-old woman held on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed.

Police said a grey-coloured Ford S-Max, with the registration plate EO56 HHE, was last seen in the Denholme area on 1 July and appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.

