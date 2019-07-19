Leeds & West Yorkshire

West Yorkshire Police appoints new chief constable

  • 19 July 2019
Mark Burns-Williamson and John Robins Image copyright WYP
Image caption West Yorkshire Police's new chief constable John Robins (right) with Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson

The new chief constable of West Yorkshire Police has been appointed.

John Robins, who has served with the force for 29 years, was officially confirmed after a meeting of the police and crime panel.

He said he was "proud and honoured" to lead the force where he has spent his entire police career.

He replaces Dee Collins, who stepped down due to ill-health earlier this year.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites