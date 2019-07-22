Image copyright Yorkshire Swan Rescue Image caption The eggs were in a nest which mating swans had built on the towpath

Two people have been arrested after a nesting swan's eggs were destroyed when they were stamped on.

The eggs, in a nest on the towpath of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal near Dockfield Road in Shipley, were targeted earlier this month.

West Yorkshire Police has described the attack, which took place between 2 and 4 July, as "sickening".

The force said the two people held had been released under investigation and inquiries were continuing.

