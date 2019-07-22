Image caption The second round of strike action is planned to start in August, the union said

Staff at Bradford hospitals have voted to take further strike action over plans to set up a new company to run the facilities.

Bradford Teaching Hospital Trust wants to transfer workers such as porters and cleaners to a subsidiary company.

More than 300 staff from the estates and facilities team are set to strike for two weeks from 1 August.

The trust has been contacted for a comment regarding the latest action but has yet to respond.

Trade union Unison described the move as "backdoor privatisation" and claimed workers would lose their protection as NHS employees.

Tony Pearson, union rep in charge of health services in Yorkshire and Humberside, said members wanted to stay employed by the NHS.

'Not privatising services'

He said if the measures were implemented there would be nothing to stop managers imposing new contracts on members with worse pay and conditions.

The planned action follows a week-long strike which ended on 14 July.

Previously, the trust said: "Setting up a wholly-owned subsidiary was the only model to protect our staff and patient care" and all staff would have their terms and conditions protected."

"The trust is not privatising services," it added.

There are about 600 staff in the estates, facilities and clinical engineering services affected by the transfer.

