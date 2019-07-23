Image copyright Google Image caption Neil Bulleyment said to get a memorial at the crash site "would be lovely"

The son of a police officer killed in a coach crash has called for a memorial to his father and the other victims.

PC David Bulleyment, 31 and four other officers died in the accident at the Newton Hill roundabout Wakefield, near the M1 in May 1978.

Neil Bulleyment, who was aged four at the time, said a memorial at the site was "long overdue".

PCs Eric Renshaw, 45, and Colin Ross, 33, WPC Lillian Sullivan, 41, and WPS Elizabeth Burton, 40, also died.

The then West Yorkshire Metropolitan Police officers were killed when the coach taking them to the Police Federation Conference at Blackpool suffered a brake failure and overturned on 15 May 1978.

Mr Bulleyment, who also goes by the name of Todd, said: "I think the idea is long overdue to be honest.

After 41 years it would be nice if there was "just a small plaque", he said.

Image caption The coach crash on the front page of the Wakefield Express

Plans for a memorial to be built at the roundabout after it is redeveloped are gathering support, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Mr Bulleyment does not remember the tragedy but said his late mother, who was also a police officer, and friends and colleagues spoke highly of his father.

"My mum said it was the worst day of her life when she got a knock on the door from the police inspector to tell her the news", Mr Bulleyment added.

