Image copyright Yorkshire Sculpture Park Image caption The Seated Figure has been installed high up on Oxley Bank in the Yorkshire Sculpture Park

A sculpture moved from a beauty spot because its popularity caused moorland erosion and litter issues has been installed in its new home.

The Seated Figure was placed on Castleton Rigg in the North York Moors in 2017 and caused a jump in visitors, the national park authority said.

Following concerns from landowners it was moved and can now be seen at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP).

The bronze sculpture has been lowered into place "in a quiet area", YSP said.

Depicting a man sat on a three-legged travelling stool, it stands at 10ft (3m) and was created by artist Sean Henry.

YSP, near Wakefield, said it had been positioned high up on Oxley Bank overlooking a valley, in line with Mr Henry's wish for visitors to "go and find him".

Clare Lilley,from the park, said: "We get half a million visitors a year so we can deal with all of those issues that have been a problem for them up in Westerdale.

"This work fits perfectly where it now is, to be honest it looks like it could have been made for it, it's an incredible coming together of sculpture and place."

Image copyright Mark Bulmer Image caption The sculpture's "overwhelming popularity" on Castleton Rigg led to moorland erosion, the North York Moors Authority previously said

Speaking in April, the North York Moors National Park Authority said the "well-liked landmark" would be more accessible at YSP.

