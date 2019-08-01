Image copyright Google Image caption The new police station is to be built on the site of the former Keighley College.

A new multi-mullion pound police station is to be built in the centre of a town two years after the former base was put up for sale.

The station in Keighley closed after a review was carried out by West Yorkshire Police in 2017.

Now a station is to be built at the site of the former Keighley College on Cavendish Street in the town.

Keighley's Labour MP John Grogan said: "This is the best Yorkshire Day present Keighley could wish for."

In August 2017 West Yorkshire Police said three stations at Keighley, Bingley and Killingbeck (Leeds) were to be put up for sale in an effort to save money and modernise services.

A spokesman for the West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) said the new building was a "multi-million pound" project, but commercial confidentiality prevented any further costing disclosure.

The former 1960s college building had been demolished after Bradford Council could not sell the structure.

PCC Mark Burns-Williamson, said: "I have always said that the preferred option would be to ensure a permanent presence in the centre of Keighley that is fit for purpose, provides value for money and delivers more visible policing for our communities."

Mr Grogan, said: "The new building will be a reassurance to local people and a sign that the fight against crime is being pursued vigorously."

Ch Supt Osman Khan said: "Since the decision was made to sell [former station] Airedale House we have been in favour of relocating our local officers and staff to a purpose-built town centre location in Keighley and are delighted that agreement has been reached to purchase a prospective site."

Image copyright Google Image caption A decision was taken to put Keighley Police Station up for sale in August 2017

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.