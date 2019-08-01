Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The scheme has been backed by MPs and several community groups

Huddersfield Town fans have urged the club to phase out single-use plastics as part of a sustainability drive.

The Terriers' supporters association is calling for recycling bins, water refill stations and reduced food waste at the John Smith's Stadium.

Campaigners, backed by local MPs and councillors, also want the club to identify how it can become more energy efficient and use renewable sources.

The club said it would discuss the issue with the group on 10 September.

In a letter, the Huddersfield Town Supporters' Association (HTSA) said: "Our aims are modest, but over a long period, we believe they will have a positive impact, not just on the quality of the local environment, but on stadium running costs."

A Huddersfield Town spokesman said he expected the subject to be raised at their next meeting with HTSA representatives.

Image caption Fans want single-use plastics to be phased out at the John Smith's Stadium

England's Premier League plans to phase out single-use plastics in its operations and supply chains by 2020, with teams in lower football leagues asked to follow its example.