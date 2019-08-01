Image copyright NATASHA O'REILLY Image caption Mrs Bickersteth remains in hospital after being badly burned on 20 July

The granddaughter of a woman who caught fire at a care home while smoking a cigarette says she should never have been left alone.

Kathleen Bickersteth, 79, from Leeds, was left with "sickening" burns to her face, neck, body and back after her clothes caught alight.

The care home's owners said it was "very concerned" by what happened and had reported it to the authorities.

Leeds City Council confirmed a safeguarding inquiry had been launched.

Mrs Bickersteth had been in hospital after suffering a fall at home and was then discharged to Harrogate Lodge Care Home in Chapel Allerton for six weeks' rehabilitation.

Natasha O'Reilly, 45, said her grandmother was wheeled outside to the smoking area for a cigarette on 20 July, three days after moving to the home.

She said a carer lit her grandmother's cigarette and then left her, despite the 79-year-old needing constant supervision because she has hand tremors and cannot stand without support.

A passerby saw had happened and came to rescue.

"It was a windy day and she said the end of her cigarette blew off and it blew back on to her and started to catch her clothes on fire," Mrs O'Reilly said.

"She should never have been left alone."

Image caption Mrs Bickersteth had moved into the home for rehabilitation after a fall

Mrs O'Reilly said doctors believe it could take up to three years for the "sickening" injuries to heal.

Four Seasons Health Care, which owns the home, said: "We are very concerned about this accident and have conducted an internal investigation as well as reporting it to the relevant authorities.

"The staff at the home followed the correct procedures to ensure the resident received immediate medical attention and we are providing our full support in her recovery."

The company added that staff check on residents in the garden and "one-on-one supervision" is provided when it has been specified in a care plan.

