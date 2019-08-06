Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jane Tomlinson's youngest child was 10 when she died from cancer in 2007

A service to help children cope with the death of a parent or sibling is being launched by the family of a fundraiser who died from cancer.

Jane Tomlinson, from Leeds, raised £1.8m for charity ahead of her death in 2007, when her youngest child was 10.

The Jane Tomlinson Appeal, which continues her fundraising efforts, said a parent with children under 18 died every 22 minutes in the UK.

Her three children said they hoped the service could make "a real difference".

The Owls (Overcoming worry, loss and sadness) service, based in Leeds, will offer help to children aged between four and 11.

It was prompted by Mrs Tomlinson's children, Suzanne, Rebecca and Steven.

'Proud day'

"Having lost our mum, we understand all too clearly the impact bereavement can have on children and young people," Rebecca Tomlinson said.

"We've wanted to be able to do something to help for a long time so to be able to finally launch the Owls service is a really proud day for us all."

Image caption Jane and Mike Tomlinson's children, who are now all adults, accompanied their mum on some of her public appearances

Owls will offer a range of services including practical and emotional advice, support for families, workshops and activity days.

One-to-one child psychotherapy will also be offered.

A spokeswoman for the Jane Tomlinson Appeal said children who suffered a bereavement at a young age were more likely to experience problems, such as unemployment, substance abuse and crime, in later life.

Rebecca Tomlinson said it could have a major impact on mental health and behaviour.

"No child experiences grief in the same way; even brothers and sisters can cope differently," she said.

"It can have a real impact, leaving children feeling anxious, sad and even angry.

"With Owls, we want to reach children when they need it most and when we can hopefully make the most difference."

