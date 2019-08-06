Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Mohammed Feazan Ayaz was found dead in a street in Bradford

A seventh man has been charged with murder after the body of a man was found naked in a Bradford street.

Mohammed Feazan Ayaz was found in Saffron Drive, Allerton, in the early hours of 1 July.

Stephen Queeney, 34, of Bolton Road, Bradford, is due before Bradford Magistrates' Court later.

Six other men from the city have already appeared in court charged with murder.

The six others charged with murder are:

Haamed Ejaz, 28, of Tower Road, Shipley

Suleman Khan, 20, of Sandford Road, Bradford

Farrekh Ejaz, 30, of Tower Road Shipley

Robert Wainwright, 26, of no fixed address

Juanid Hussain, 27, of Silverhill Road, Bradford

Raheel Khan, 27, of no fixed address

Two people have also been charged with assisting an offender and a 47-year-old woman previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail.

Police are keen to trace a grey Ford S-Max car which was last seen in the Denholme area on 1 July, with the registration EO56 HHE.

Anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.

