A mother who gambled away money stolen from a fund to pay for her son's cancer treatment has been ordered to pay more than £54,000 in compensation.

Stacey Worsley was given a suspended sentence for fraud two months after the death of her six-year-old son Toby Nye from neuroblastoma.

The 32-year-old lost about £140,000 in online betting raised to pay for the young Leeds United fan's treatment.

Worsley was told to pay £54,478.44 in compensation to seven unnamed victims.

A proceeds of crime application hearing at Leeds Crown Court was told Worsley, from Osmondthorpe, benefited to a total of £189,478.44 from her criminal conduct.

That figure is understood to include money she won while gambling but later lost.

Worsley was ordered to pay the compensation within 28 days or face 12 months in prison.

When NHS treatment failed, Toby's family started a fundraising appeal and along with public support and donations from Leeds United, £200,000 was raised to fund new treatment.

A sentencing hearing in March was told Worsley, the sole trustee of the fund, started gambling online with the donated money with the intention of increasing it to help her son.

However, she began to chase "spiralling" losses and had been under "extraordinary pressure" including having to look after two other young children.

The court was told the money had been recovered from the online gambling companies and would be give back to donors and other charities.

West Yorkshire Police previously said Toby's medical treatment was not affected by the fraud.

