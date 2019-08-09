Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Ian Watkins is already serving a 29-year prison term for 13 sex offences

Paedophile former rock star Ian Watkins has been found guilty of having a mobile phone while in prison.

The ex-frontman of Welsh band Lostprophets "produced a small white telephone" after a strip search in HMP Wakefield in March last year.

He is serving a 29-year prison term at the jail for 13 sex offences including the attempted rape of a baby.

Watkins, 42, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for 10 months, to be served consecutive to his current sentence.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC said: "I am very conscious of the fact you are serving a very long time and you will be well into middle age by the time you are released.

"The fact of the matter is if there is not an appreciable penalty for having had a mobile phone in these circumstances then of course you would draw from that the lesson you could have another one and that is not a position I would want to encourage."

During the trial, Watkins, from Pontypridd in Wales, told jurors he was locked up with "mass murderers, rapists, paedophiles, serial killers - the worst of the worst".

He claimed two men, who he refused to name in court, walked into his cell and told him to look after the phone

The singer was jailed in 2013 for admitting 13 sex offences, including the attempted rape of a baby, which a judge said "plumbed new depths of depravity".

