Image copyright Yappapp Image caption The fire happened at a house in Heckmondwike

A person is in hospital after jumping from a first floor window of a burning house.

Emergency services were called to the property on Stonedene Court in Heckmondwike, Kirklees, at about 04:10 BST.

West Yorkshire Police said paramedics treated four people at the scene.

The force said an investigation into the cause of the blaze had been launched.

Image copyright Yappapp Image caption Police said one person was in hospital after jumping from a first floor window

Image copyright Yappapp Image caption Police investigators collected material from the scene of the fire

