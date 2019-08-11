Kirklees house fire: Person 'jumped from window'
- 11 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A person is in hospital after jumping from a first floor window of a burning house.
Emergency services were called to the property on Stonedene Court in Heckmondwike, Kirklees, at about 04:10 BST.
West Yorkshire Police said paramedics treated four people at the scene.
The force said an investigation into the cause of the blaze had been launched.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk