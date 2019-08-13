Image copyright Yappapp Image caption The fire happened at a house in Heckmondwike, Kirklees, on Sunday

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over an arson attack on a house in West Yorkshire.

The family living in the house in Stonedene Court, Heckmondwike, escaped by jumping from an upstairs window on Sunday morning.

A 17-year-old boy suffered burns and injuries from jumping.

Police said a 21-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman had been arrested and were in custody.

Emergency services were called to the house at about 04:10 BST.

The 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while a woman and two girls were treated for smoke inhalation.

Det Supt Mark Swift said the attack "took place at a time of night when a family were at home sleeping and could quite easily have had fatal consequences for those inside".

Officers are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk