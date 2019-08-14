Image caption Some staff held strike action in July and August

Hospital staff in Bradford have voted to take indefinite strike action over plans to set up a new company to run facilities.

Bradford Teaching Hospital NHS Trust wants to transfer workers such as porters and cleaners to a subsidiary company.

Trade union Unison said the industrial action was called after talks with managers failed to resolve the dispute.

The trust said the new company would "provide a secure future" for staff.

More than 300 staff held strike action during July and August.

Natalie Ratcliffe from Unison said the union's members had rejected an offer to own shares in the new company.

"Our members are determined to stay employed by the NHS and to stand up against this plan for backdoor privatisation," she said.

In a statement, Bradford Teaching Hospitals Trust said: "We are committed to giving every member of staff the security of their existing NHS terms and conditions for 25 years and we are currently exploring all legal options available to lock this guarantee."

There are about 600 staff in the estates, facilities and clinical engineering services affected by the transfer.

